Free summer coaching camp to be held in Dindigul

April 26, 2023 05:00 pm | Updated 05:00 pm IST - DINDIGUL

The 15-day free summer coaching camp, offered by the Sports Development Authority of Tamil Nadu, will commence at the District Sports Stadium here on May 1.

According to a press release, the camp would be held between 6 a.m. and 8.30 a.m., and between 4 p.m. and 6.30 p.m.

The participants will be trained on track and field events, volleyball, basketball, football and hockey for boys and girls. Participation certificates will be issued to all those attending the training camp.

Those interested to join may come to the District Sports Stadium at 6 a.m. on May 1. For further details, contact the District Sports and Youth Welfare Officer on 7401703504.

ADVERTISEMENT