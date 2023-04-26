ADVERTISEMENT

Free summer coaching camp to be held in Dindigul

April 26, 2023 05:00 pm | Updated 05:00 pm IST - DINDIGUL

The Hindu Bureau

The 15-day free summer coaching camp, offered by the Sports Development Authority of Tamil Nadu, will commence at the District Sports Stadium here on May 1.

According to a press release, the camp would be held between 6 a.m. and 8.30 a.m., and between 4 p.m. and 6.30 p.m.

The participants will be trained on track and field events, volleyball, basketball, football and hockey for boys and girls. Participation certificates will be issued to all those attending the training camp.

Those interested to join may come to the District Sports Stadium at 6 a.m. on May 1. For further details, contact the District Sports and Youth Welfare Officer on 7401703504.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US