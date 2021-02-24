Free SIM offer from BSNL

24 February 2021 17:59 IST

THOOTHUKUDI

The Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited has introduced three new plans with free SIM.

An official statement said the BSNL, for the benefit of mobile phone customers, has launched a new SIM plan at ₹ 47 only, in which the customers are given unlimited free voice calls even in national roaming including Delhi and Mumbai and 14 GB mobile data. The validity of this plan is for 28 days and daily 100 SMS also allowed. This promotional offer is available to the new and mobile number portability customers with free SIM till March 31.

As a promotional measure in the new SIM plan at ₹ 108, the freebies available with this mobile plan have been extended for the entire validity period of 60 days. In this plan, customers are offered with unlimited voice calls even in national roaming including Delhi and Mumbai and 500 SMS. The validity of this plan is for 60 days and daily 1 GB is also offered. This promotional offer also is available to the new and MNP customers with free SIM till March 31.

Latest FTTH plans are offered with data volumes up to 3300 GBs with speed up to 300 Mbps.

In an additional offer, BSNL is giving a new SIM free of cost to the new FTTH customers till March 3. In this SIM, customers are offered 100 minutes of free voice calls and 2 GB data with the SIM validity of 60 Days (PLAN-75), the statement said.