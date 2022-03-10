Free screening at Eye Hospital

TIRUNELVELI

Dr. Agarwal’s Eye Hospital here is conducting free screening of persons above the age of 40 till Saturday (March 12) for glaucoma, an eye disease that damages the optic nerve and impairs vision, sometimes progressing to permanent blindness.

In connection with Glaucoma Awareness Week being observed in the second week of March every year, a new section for screening the patients above the age of 40 for glaucoma was inaugurated by M. Ravichandran, Dean, Tirunelveli Medical College Hospital, on Thursday.

Moreover, Dr. Agarwal’s Eye Hospital will also organize free glaucoma testing camp at Anna Stadium, Palayamkottai on Friday and Saturday (March 11 and 12), wherein those who come for walk in the morning will be screened for the disease, said Regional Medical Director, Dr. Agarwal’s Eye Hospital, Palayamkottai, Prof. D. Lionel Raj, while addressing the glaucoma awareness human chain organized at Vannarpet on Thursday.

Deputy Commissioner of Police, Tirunevleli City (East) , T.P. Suresh Kumar inaugurated the human chain in which office-bearers of the Tirunelveli branch of the Indian Medical Association neurosurgeon Raja S. Vignesh, orthopaedic surgeon Francis Roy, Rufus Ponnaiah and Muhammed Ibrahim participated.

Along with the doctors and staff of the Dr. Agarwals Eye Hospital, students of Padmashri Dr. Sivanthi Adithanar Nursing College, Thiruchendur, Sara Tucker Women’s College, Palayamkottai, Rosemary Women’s College, Ponnaakudi, and Nehru Nursing College, Valliyoor participated in the human chain with glaucoma awareness placards.

Students of Dr. Agarwal Optometry College have displayed pictures relating to the tear duct diseases.