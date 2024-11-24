 />

Free residential training programme on agricultural entrepreneurship

Updated - November 24, 2024 08:56 pm IST - MADURAI

The Hindu Bureau

Small Industries Product Promotion Organisation (SIPPO), along with the National Institute of Agricultural Extension Management, Hyderabad, will be organising a 45-day free residential training programme on agricultural entrepreneurship, agricultural clinics and agricultural business centres.

The training includes practical exposure to agriculture and applied sector-based business, entrepreneurial marketing, accounts and finance, field and industrial visit, innovation, sessions on information and communication technology and personality development and Detailed Project Report (DPR) preparation. Those interested in starting business after completing the training programme will receive loans ranging from ₹10 lakh to ₹1 crore. Nabard is giving a subsidy of 36% for general category and 44% for women and SC/ST candidates.

Students in the age group of 18-60 with a degree or diploma in science or engineering will be eligible to apply for the programme. Interested candidates may contact: Small Industries Product Promotion Organisation (SIPPO), 52 Ist Floor, T.B. Road, Mahaboobpalayam, Madurai 625016. Contact numbers: 88077 22339, 0452 2602339 or 2603085. Email: mdusippo@gmail.com, said a press release.

