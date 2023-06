June 25, 2023 04:55 pm | Updated 04:55 pm IST - TIRUNELVELI

The Tirunelveli branch of ISKCON has planned to conduct 18-day free online class on Bhagavad Gita Amudam from July 1.

According to a press release issued here on Sunday, aspirants above 14 years can join the free course which will be held from July 1 to 18 for an hour daily. Interested persons can contact 72172 16001 or visit https://iskcontirunelveli.com/ said ISKCON southern regional secretary Sankadari Prabhu.

