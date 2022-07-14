Free mock test for Group IV examination

TIRUNELVELI

The Department of Employment and Training will conduct a free mock test on July 16 for the benefit of candidates appearing for Tamil Nadu Public Service Commission’s Group – IV examinations to be held on July 24.

In a statement, Collector V. Vishnu said a free mock test will be conducted at Cathedral Higher Secondary School, Palayamkottai, at 9.30 a.m.

Those who are interested in taking up this mock test should register their names in the Google Forms Link at https://forms.gle/wsJnSBfQeS8Aa3oC7 . Since the first 500 candidates alone will be allowed to take up the test, the early birds alone can get this opportunity. Moreover, this link will be shared through Telegram social media platform of Nellai Employment Office.

The aspirants should come to the school on Saturday before 9 a.m. along with the photocopy of their application, hall ticket for the Group – IV examination and a passport size photo.

Since COVID-19 appropriate behaviour will be strictly followed in the examination centre, the candidates should wear mask, carry sanitiser besides ensuring physical distancing, he said.