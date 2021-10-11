Free medical check-up and training camp held

11 October 2021 20:25 IST

A free medical check-up and training camp was held at Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court on Monday, as part of the Bone Health Awareness Fortnight organised by Devadoss Hospital.

The camp was inaugurated by Justices G. R. Swaminathan and B. Pugalendhi. Training in first aid and cardiopulmonary resuscitation (CPR) techniques were provided to the staff members of the High Court and their families.

Justice Swaminathan stressed the importance of maintaining a balanced diet and having a regualar exercise for healthy bones. Justice Pugalendhi highlighted the importance of CPR techniques.

