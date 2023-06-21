June 21, 2023 08:51 pm | Updated 08:51 pm IST

As part of the centenary celebrations of late Chief Minister M. Karunanidhi, medical camps would be held at Kariyapatti and Aruppukottai by the Health Department on Saturday.

Registration of beneficiaries under the Chief Minister’s Health Insurance Scheme would also be taken up on the occasion.

In a statement, Virudhunagar Collector V. P. Jayaseelan, said that the camps would be held at Amala High School at Kariyapatti and APTSMPS Matriculation School from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Medical officers for general medicine and gynecology issues, problems in eyes, ears, nose, throat, mental health would be available at the camps.

Apart from blood and urine tests, people can take ECG, Echo, screening for breast cancer, leprosy and tuberculosis.

