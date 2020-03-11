11 March 2020 18:57 IST

TIRUNELVELI

The Veterinary College and Research Institute here will organise the free livestock health camp at Gopalasamudram near here on March 14.

The infertility-cum-livestock health camp will be organised by the Veterinary Clinical Complex, Veterinary College and Research Institute, Tirunelveli, along with Department of Animal Husbandry and a few more organisations.

During this camp, infertile dairy cows will be treated by experts from the college. Apart from this, free mastitis screening, deworming, castration and screening for blood haemoprotozoan diseases will be carried out by the specialists from VCRI.

The camp will be inaugurated at 7.30 a.m. by Vice- Chancellor, TANUVAS C. Balachandran in the presence of S. Balasubramanian, Director of Clinics, TANUVAS, A. Palanisammi, Dean, VCRI, Tirunelveli, Theophilus Roger, Regional Joint Director, Department of Animal Husbandry Department.

Livestock owners and the farmers in and around Gopalasamudram may utilize this opportunity and benefit from the camp, said R. Ramprabhu, Professor and Head, VCC, VCRI, Tirunelveli, in a statement.