March 21, 2024 07:39 pm | Updated 07:39 pm IST - Madurai

The Steering Committee on Prevention of Violence Against Women of IDEAS Centre Madurai organised a public hearing on the ‘Voice of Women - Live Recordings of Heroines’ here on Thursday.

A large number of participants from women’s organisations, college students and individuals from Madurai, Theni, Dindigul and among other districts were present. Many among them narrated their woes.

Chairing the hearing, Tamil Nadu State Commission for Women chairperson A. S. Kumari said that largely Tamil Nadu was safe for women when compared with other States in the country. Victims of domestic violence would be protected as per the laws.

ADVERTISEMENT

The delay in legal interventions figured during the hearing. The advocates from the free legal aid centres were told to work in tandem with the litigant public.

The chairperson said that the litigants should gain confidence that the legal aid centre would get them justice and without delay. She assured all support from the Commission.

There were more victims of domestic violence from rural pockets than in the urban habitations, Ms Kumari said and added that counselling should also be given to the needy womenfolk. The need of the hour was awareness and education about the rights of women, who were caught in issues with their spouses and in-laws.

The meeting recommended that a special fund be created to carry out compensation ordered by the government. Likewise, the members also wanted the District Social Welfare Department officials to monitor the cases filed through the legal aid centre regularly and ensure that the victims were rendered justice swiftly.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.