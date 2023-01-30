ADVERTISEMENT

Free internet-based learning centre inaugurated for children in city

January 30, 2023 10:37 pm | Updated 10:37 pm IST - MADURAI

The Hindu Bureau

Children at the internet-powered after school programme at Madhichiyam in Madurai on Monday. | Photo Credit: ASHOK R

A free internet-based self-learning centre for children, backed by a Madurai-based social service organisation YellowBag Foundation, was inaugurated here on Monday. It is funded by Credit Access India Foundation as part of its Corporate Social Responsibility initiative.

Krishnan Subramanian, founder, YellowBag Foundation said that the centre aims to nurture the curiosity aspect in every child and by giving free access to learning anything in and apart from academics using the internet as a medium.

“The centre would cater to the educational and holistic needs of around 200 children from low-income and marginalised families in Madhichiyam and from areas along the Vaigai river front,” he said. He added that the children would be taught on various topics such as photography, science, drama etc as per their individual’s need.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

The centre, equipped with four computers and smart televisions each, would house around 70 students at a time and those students studying from Classes I to XII can avail the benefits of the free learning centre. Mr Subramanian said that the students would be divided into multiple batches and schedules and more volunteers and facilitators would be roped in soon to work along with two full-time coordinators.

Further, street-wise campaigns would also be taken to create awareness among families to bring in more children. As of now, there are 100 children willing to enrol, added the organisers. The centre, functioning on Madhichiyam East Street near Bhagavathi Amman Temple, would be open between 11 a.m. and 8 p.m. on weekdays and 8 a.m. and 8 p.m. on weekends.

Foundation’s education programme lead N. Kani Mohammed, Credit Access programme manager T.N. Vinoda and others were present.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US