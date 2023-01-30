Free internet-based learning centre inaugurated for children in city

January 30, 2023 10:37 pm | Updated 10:37 pm IST - MADURAI

A free internet-based self-learning centre for children, backed by a Madurai-based social service organisation YellowBag Foundation, was inaugurated here on Monday. It is funded by Credit Access India Foundation as part of its Corporate Social Responsibility initiative.

Krishnan Subramanian, founder, YellowBag Foundation said that the centre aims to nurture the curiosity aspect in every child and by giving free access to learning anything in and apart from academics using the internet as a medium.

“The centre would cater to the educational and holistic needs of around 200 children from low-income and marginalised families in Madhichiyam and from areas along the Vaigai river front,” he said. He added that the children would be taught on various topics such as photography, science, drama etc as per their individual’s need.

The centre, equipped with four computers and smart televisions each, would house around 70 students at a time and those students studying from Classes I to XII can avail the benefits of the free learning centre. Mr Subramanian said that the students would be divided into multiple batches and schedules and more volunteers and facilitators would be roped in soon to work along with two full-time coordinators.

Further, street-wise campaigns would also be taken to create awareness among families to bring in more children. As of now, there are 100 children willing to enrol, added the organisers. The centre, functioning on Madhichiyam East Street near Bhagavathi Amman Temple, would be open between 11 a.m. and 8 p.m. on weekdays and 8 a.m. and 8 p.m. on weekends.

Foundation’s education programme lead N. Kani Mohammed, Credit Access programme manager T.N. Vinoda and others were present.