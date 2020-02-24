Free house sites given to transwomen

THOOTHUKUDI

Collector Sandeep Nanduri handed over free house sites at Peroorani to 29 transwomen during the weekly grievance redressal meet held at the Collectorate on Monday.

He also handed over free house sites to 3 more beneficiaries from Thirukkaloor village near Eral.

Earlier, Mr. Sandeep said that 65,953 farmers from the district had registered themselves for availing Prime Minister’s Kisan Credit Card through the special camps organised for this purpose. Since the farmers could get loan up to Rs. 1.60 lakh with 4% interest without any collateral, the farmers should register their names for getting the kisan credit card.

The Collector also said that there were no glitches in the implementation of ‘one nation one ratio card’ scheme. So far, 57 persons from Tirunelveli, 216 persons from other taluks and 927 from other villages had purchased from the ration shops of their choice without any problem.

A group of traders and the public from Udangudi submitted petition to Mr. Sandeep seeking operation of adequate number of buses via their town. They said more than 30 bus services, which were operated via Udangudi by the Tamil Nadu State Transport Corporation, had been withdrawn over the past four years, which had seriously affected the public, especially the students going to their educational institutions in other places.

Hence, the TNSTC should revive those bus services from Udangudi to Tiruchendur, Thisaiyanvilai and Tiruchendur to Nagercoil service via Udangudi.

They also appealed to the Collector to dig new tanks in Udangudi area to store rainwater which alone could check the intrusion of seawater into the land.

On behalf of Marumalarchi Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam, its office-bearers submitted a petition seeking operation of the town buses between the old and the new bus-stands, which had been suspended with the ulterior motive of helping the private mini bus owners.