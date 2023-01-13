HamberMenu
Free house site pattas given to 26 beneficiaries

January 13, 2023 08:13 pm | Updated 08:13 pm IST - NAGERCOIL

The Hindu Bureau

Kanniyakumari Collector M. Aravind gave away free house site pattas to 26 beneficiaries during the ‘Pongal’ celebrations organised at Shenbhagaramanpudur and Thovalai on Friday.

  After participating in the ‘Pongal’ celebrations which were marked by a range of cultural and sports events for the locals, Mr. Aravind gave away the free house site pattas to 26 beneficiaries from Thovalai, Erachchakulam, Eesanthimangalam, Arumanallur, Thiruppathisaram, Sahaya Nagar, Beemanagari and Mathavaalayam. The Collector also honoured the winners of the sports and the cultural events.

 At Thiruppathisaaram, the Collector inaugurated the exhibition organised by the Department of Agriculture for popularizing high-yielding native fruits and vegetable varieties.

 “Since the native varieties are very much suitable for value-addition, which significantly increases the farmers’ income, the growers should go in for cultivation of high-yielding native varieties of fruits, vegetables and flowers,” Mr. Aravind said.

