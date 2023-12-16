ADVERTISEMENT

Free house site pattas given to 226 persons in Kanniyakumari

December 16, 2023 06:36 pm | Updated 06:36 pm IST - NAGERCOIL

The Hindu Bureau

Minister for Dairy Development T. Mano Thangaraj gives a free house site patta to a beneficiary at a function held at Colachel in Kanniyakumari district on Saturday. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

Minister for Dairy Development T. Mano Thangaraj handed over free house site pattas to 226 fishermen families from Colachel and Killiyoor Assembly constituencies of Kanniyakumari district on Saturday.

 Speaking on the occasion, Mr. Mano Thangaraj said around 200 beneficiaries under six taluks of Kanniyakumari district were given free house sites a few months ago under the ‘Singaravelar Housing Scheme’ in the first phase.

 In continuation, 176 beneficiaries from Neerodi, Michaelpuram, Annai Nagar, all under Killiyoor Assembly constituency and 50 others from  Kadiyapattinam village under Colachel Assembly segment had been given the free house site pattas under the scheme on Saturday, the Minister said.

  Sub-Collector, Padmanabhapuram, H. R. Koushik, Mayor R. Mahesh, Kanniyakumari MP Vijay Vasanth, MLAs J. G. Prince of Colachel and S. Rajesh Kumar of Killiyoor and chairman of Colachel municipality Nazir and Assistant Director of Fisheries (Colachel) Virgin Cross were present.

