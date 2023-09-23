Free congenital heart disease screening for children at Virudhunagar on Sunday

September 23, 2023 09:25 pm | Updated 09:26 pm IST

A free congenital heart disease screen camp for children up to 18 years would be held here on Sunday. The camp is being organised by Rotary Club of Virudhunagar in association with Amrita Hospital.

It would be held at KVS Centenary School opposite to Pediatrics Blcok of Virudhunagar Government Medical College hospital between 8 a.m. and 3.30 p.m.

The organisers said that deserving children would be also offered free surgeries for heart ailments at Amrita Institute of Medical Sciences.

Further details can be obtained from local camp coordinators: R. Mahesh Kumar 94865-91433; SPGS Srimurugan 98430-58378.

