Free coaching in tailoring, computer operation

August 16, 2023 06:43 pm | Updated 06:43 pm IST - THOOTHUKUDI

Minister for Social Welfare P. Geetha Jeevan on Wednesday inaugurated free tailoring and computer operation training courses offered by a trust instituted by her in memory of her father and former MLA N. Periyasamy.

Ms. Geetha said the students would be trained at Periyasamy Educational Trust near new bus stand by qualified trainers to make them entrepreneurs. “We have also planned to give coaching for Tamil Nadu Public Service Commission’s competitive examinations including Group I exam.”