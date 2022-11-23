Free coaching for competitive examinations

  1. EPaper
November 23, 2022 06:23 pm | Updated 06:23 pm IST - DINDIGUL

The Hindu Bureau

The district administration along with the District Employment and Career Guidance Centre will offer free coaching classes to job seekers preparing for competitive examinations.

In a press release, Collector S. Visakan said that free classes will be conducted to help aspirants to face various competitive government examinations especially to those who are taking up the Tamil Nadu Public Service Commission Group – II examinations. The classes will commence on November 24 at 10.30 a.m. Mock tests will also be held. Interested candidates can come in person at the district administration’s office and District Employment and Career Guidance Centre at Chettinaickenpatti to register themselves for the coaching.

