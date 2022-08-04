“Free buses cater to 2.25 lakh women every day in Madurai district”

K. Gopal, left, Principal Secretary of Transport Department, inspects a government bus at MGR Bus Stand in Mattuthavani on Thursday. | Photo Credit: HANDOUT

August 04, 2022 20:51 IST

Free bus services for women by Tamil Nadu State Transport Corporation in Madurai has benefited 8.03 crore beneficiaries till date, said K. Gopal, Principal Secretary of Transport Department.

Mr. Gopal, who inspected the MGR Bus stand at Mattuthavani, interacted with women and sought their opinions on the free bus services. He said that 405 town buses were being operated free of cost for women and 2.25 lakh women were travelling every day. This was 65.31 % of the total number of passengers travelling in ordinary town bus services in the district.

The secretary insisted that the conductors should issue free tickets to women passengers without fail.

Similarly, he asked the women whether the conductors were treating them properly.

He also inspected to see whether proper maintenance of the buses were being done.

He instructed the crew members to operate buses during school and college timings and ensure that students do not travel on footboards.

TNSTC Madurai, Managing Director, Arumugam, Chief Finance Officer, Kannan, General manager, Ilangovan, were among those who were present.