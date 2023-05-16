ADVERTISEMENT

Free bus facility arranged to Vembakottai archaeological exhibition

May 16, 2023 12:12 am | Updated 12:12 am IST - Virudhunagar

The Hindu Bureau

The district administration has made free transport arrangement from Vembakottai to the archaeological exhibition.

In a statement, Virudhunagar Collector V.P. Jayaseelan, said the exhibition has on display the artefacts found at the Vembakottai Archaeological excavation site.

Among the artefacts, which are more 2,000 years old, are terracotta articles, microlithic tools, carnelian beads, glass beads, shell bangles.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

To help the people visiting the exhibition enjoy it, the district adminsitration has made free bus facility available. The exhibition would remain open between 9 a.m. and 5 p.m. on all days in May, the statement said.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US