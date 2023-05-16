Free bus facility arranged to Vembakottai archaeological exhibition

May 16, 2023 12:12 am | Updated 12:12 am IST - Virudhunagar

The district administration has made free transport arrangement from Vembakottai to the archaeological exhibition.

In a statement, Virudhunagar Collector V.P. Jayaseelan, said the exhibition has on display the artefacts found at the Vembakottai Archaeological excavation site.

Among the artefacts, which are more 2,000 years old, are terracotta articles, microlithic tools, carnelian beads, glass beads, shell bangles.

To help the people visiting the exhibition enjoy it, the district adminsitration has made free bus facility available. The exhibition would remain open between 9 a.m. and 5 p.m. on all days in May, the statement said.