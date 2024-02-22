Free boat service launched in Pechipparai dam for Kaani tribal people

February 22, 2024 08:15 pm | Updated 08:15 pm IST - NAGERCOIL

Kanniyakumari Collector P.N. Sridhar launched on Thursday free boat service at Pechipparai dam for the benefit of people belonging to Kaani tribe, especially students of the community, as they live in the forest inside the Western Ghats beyond the reservoir.

When a group of students from the hamlets situated deep inside the forest met Mr. Sridhar at his chamber in May last, they appealed to the Collector to start a higher secondary school in their area to serve the students from Thatchamalai, Thottamalai, Kalapparai and Maramalai. After primary education in their area, these students have to go to residential higher secondary school at Pechipparai. Since the students have to cross the dam in a boat, they had to pay ₹40 per head for the 35-minute-long boat ride every day.

As long as a non-governmental organisation paid the fare, they did not face any problem. After the NGO stopped paying the fare due to financial constraints, the students had to bear the expense. With the bare minimum earning of their parents who sell their farm produce or work as farmhands, they could not afford the daily boat fare.

They wanted either a higher secondary school in their area or the government to bear the boat fare. Mr. Sridhar had assured to sort out the boat fare issue. Keeping his promise, he introduced the free boat service in September last for benefiting 25 tribal students from Thatchamalai, Thottamalai, Kalapparai and Maramalai. The district administration met the boat service expenses. Moreover, life jackets were provided to all the 25 students so that they can travel safely while crossing the Pechipparai dam.

The District Rural Development Agency was asked to prepare an estimate for buying the boat for the benefit of the tribal students. Now, the boat has been purchased for ₹3 lakh for providing free boat service to the students and the public from Mudavanpatti, Thatchamalai, Kalapparai, Nadanapothai, Punnamoottutheri, Maramalai, Thottamalai, Ettamkundrumalai and Valayametrumalai, all situated deep inside the forest beyond Pechipparai dam.

Inaugurating the free boat service during the ‘Ungalai thedi ungal ooril’ programme, Mr. Sridhar also assured the villagers of exploring the possibilities of creating adequate communication infrastructure inside the forest to ensure proper mobile phone signal transmission as it would be of great help to the forest dwellers, especially the students.

