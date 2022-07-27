Free bicycles distributed

Social Welfare Minister P. Geetha Jeevan hands over free bicycles to students in Thoothukudi on Wednesday. | Photo Credit: N. RAJESH

July 27, 2022 18:12 IST

Minister for Social Welfare P. Geetha Jeevan formally launched the distribution of free bicycles to the students of the district here on Wednesday.

As the district has received 16,498 cycles for the students of 139 government and the government-aided schools, Ms. Geetha inaugurated the distribution of the freebee to the students at Holy Cross Higher Secondary School in the presence of Mayor Jegan Periyasamy.

Addressing the students, Ms. Geetha urged the beneficiaries to maintain the cycles properly as cycling every day to school with strictly following the road safety rules would, in turn, maintain their health in a better manner.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The Minister appealed to the students not to get addicted to the television serials which never nurtured good qualities and the knowledge of the younger generation. “None of the television serials showed you the right way and hence just avoid the television serials as you have to grow in a positive frame of mind and should be brimming with positive energy,” Ms. Geetha appealed.

She also urged the students to use their mobile phones cautiously for enriching their knowledge alone even though all sorts of obnoxious information was flooding the communication gadget.

“If you encounter any problem in your education, personal and social life, just share it with your parents and teachers, who will always show you the right path at this turbulent period. Else, call the toll-free 1098 to get proper counselling. If your parents or your teachers punish you whenever you are wrong, the trivial punishment will make you perfect. Hence, accept the advice or punishments of your teachers or parents as the blessing for your betterment,” she said.