Free bicycles distributed to students

Published - July 30, 2024 05:45 pm IST - TIRUNELVELI

The Hindu Bureau

Collector K.P. Karthikeyan who distributed free bicycles to students in Tirunelveli on Tuesday. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

Collector K.P. Karthikeyan distributed free bicycles to 449 Class 11 students of St. John’s Higher Secondary School in Palayamkottai on Tuesday.

 He said a total of 13,506 Plus One students, including 4,663 boys and 8,843 girls in 106 government and government-aided higher secondary schools in the district, received free bicycles during the academic year 2023-2024.

 During this year, 14,230 Plus One students, including 5,803 boys and 8,427 girls, will get the free bicycles.

 “The Tamil Nadu Government has introduced a range of schemes for the benefit of the school and the college students, including ‘Naan Mudhalvan’ schemes, to equip the students with employable skills. Hence, the students should make use of these facilities,” he said.

Palayamkottai MLA M. Abdul Wahab and Chief Educational Officer G. Muthusamy were present.

