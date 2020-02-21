Free bicycles distributed to students

Madurai

Minister for Cooperation Sellur K.Raju and Madurai Member of Parliament Su Venkatesan distributed free bicycles to students of Madurai Corporation schools at Arignar Anna Maligai here on Friday.

A total of 2,332 students received bicycles for the academic year 2019-2020. Madurai North Member of Legislative Assembly V.V. Rajan Chellappa and Corporation Commissioner S. Visakan were also present.

The MP said that the ‘super classroom’ system, where top-performing government school students were given a special coaching under one roof, was adopted in Perambalur, Kanniyakumari and Ramanathapuram districts.

“These districts are among the top districts in the State, from where a large number of government school students have got admitted to top medical and engineering colleges through merit. Hence, the civic body can adopt such a system for the benefit of our students,” he said.

The Minister said that numerous steps had been taken by the State government in the interest of the school students. The School Education Department has been provided ₹34,181.73 crore — the highest allocation for any department in this year’s State budget. He also said that smart classrooms will be introduced in six Corporation schools in Madurai. He urged the students to work hard and utilise the opportunities to become successful in life.

Mr. Visakan said that the ‘Happy Schooling’ programme, which is being implemented in 24 Corporation schools, has helped in improving the mental well-being of the students. He also said that 16 students, who have performed well in Class 10 board examinations, were given special training for competitive examinations. He also said that there was an increase in number of admissions for Corporation schools.