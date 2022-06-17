Free art training workshop to be held

June 17, 2022 18:34 IST

In view of the World Art Day a free art training workshop will be organised by Tamilnadu Jawahar Siruvar Mandram, which functions under the Department of Arts and Culture, Government of Tamil Nadu on June 23.

In a statement issued by Theni Collector K. V. Muralidharan, art enthusiasts from age 5 to 16 years can participate in the workshop to be held at Government Higher Secondary School in Allinagaram from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

The training is a platform for interested candidates to experiment at a variety of art on cloth, paper and palm leaves using water colour and colour pencil.

In the evening, the drawings made by students will be exhibited at the premises and also be provided certificates of participation.

Further, the best drawings will be displayed in the concluding event in the State-level cultural programme to be held in Chennai.

Drawing boards will be provided to the participants who are requested to bring their own art materials.

For more details, contact 0452-2566420 and 9842596563