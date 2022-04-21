Free art training workshop to be held

In view of World Art Day, a free art training workship will be organised by Tamil Nadu Jawahar Siruvar Mandram, which functions under the Department of Arts and Culture, Government of Tamil Nadu, on Saturday.

In a statement issued by the Madurai Region, Department of Arts and Culture’s Assistant Director T. Senthilkumar, art enthusiasts from age 5 to 16 can participate in the free workshop to be held at Thirumalai Nayak Mahal from 9 a.m. to 1.30 a.m.

Participants will be trained in a variety of art medium such as cloth, paper, palmleaves, watercolour, pencil.

The workshop will be conducted under three categories: age 5 to 8, 9 to 12 and 13 to 16.

In the evening, the drawings done my students will be exhibited.

The best drawings will be displayed at the concluding event of the State-level cultural programme to be held in Chennai.

Drawing board will be provided to the participants. Participants are requested to bring the drawing materials. The participants will get certificates of participation. For details, contact 0452-2566420 and 9842596563