Fraudsters use matrimonial alliances to dupe gullible people

January 26, 2024 09:34 pm | Updated 09:34 pm IST - Madurai

Fraudsters are of different kinds. Online tricksters, job racketeers and land mafia work overnight to cheat gullible people with different requirements.

Last week, Madurai City Police encountered a rather new variety of deceit.

A 41-year-old widow was advised by her parents to get married for second time to take care of her family. The mother of two teenaged boys was convinced by their advice.

After registering herself in a matrimony company, the woman, who is a teacher, received a call from a man S. Alagarsamy (53) from Tiruchi. The next day he arrived here and sought from the teacher’s younger brother the hand of the woman.

The man claimed that he had a house and land in Bengaluru and promised to get married at Tirupathi. He also lured the family with the promise of registering ₹ 6.5-crore-worth property in the name of the teacher.

To further gain their confidence, the man also handed over cheque leaves to the family for buying jewellery for the marriage.

However, while leaving, he sought and got ₹ 10,000 from the brother for some emergency expenses. Later, he sought another ₹ one lakh from him. Alagarsamy offered cheque leaves of his brother. He kept persisting with the money giving a sense of urgency. However, the cheque leaves did not bear any name which created doubt in the mind of the brother. Subsequently, he also gave contradictory statements.

Later, the family handed him over to Subramaniyapuram police when an enquiry revealed the man had a similar case in Tiruchi in 2012.

A senior police officer said that breaking of family set up and seeking bride and grooms through matrimonial sites give a lot of scope for such fraudsters to cheat people.

He said widows and divorcees are easy victims for such criminals.

The police advised to thoroughly check the antecedents of grooms or brides by visiting their houses and offices and cross-check their neighbours and colleagues.

“Some employees of the matrimonial sites also encourage to inflate salary, and their economic status in their profile to get matches from elite families,” he warned.