Frame scheme for better utilisation of lands, HC tells State

April 01, 2023 08:57 pm | Updated 08:57 pm IST - MADURAI

When the government is having surplus lands, it is not known how the government buildings have been established on waterbodies, observed the Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court while seeking response from the State in this regard.

Justice B. Pugalendhi observed that the government is finding it difficult to allot lands for the government welfare schemes and for the purpose of industrialisation. When the government is having such a vast extent of land unutilised, it must frame a scheme for better utilisation of such lands.

In most of the villages, government buildings like Village Administrative Office, e-seva centres, fair price shops and community centres are mostly developed on waterbodies. The court is also witnessing several litigations seeking the removal of those government buildings which have been established on waterbodies, the court observed.

The court sought response from the State on the government poramboke lands available with the government and whether those lands are put into use and the action plan for the utilisation of those lands for future requirements.

The court passed the direction while hearing a petition filed in 2014 by D. Bharathiganga of Tirunelveli district who challenged the order passed by the authorities rejecting the request seeking assignment of lands for the purpose of agriculture. The court adjourned the hearing in the case till April 10.