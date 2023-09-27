‘FPOs needed to push value addition of agricultural commodities to benefit farmers’

September 27, 2023 11:33 pm | Updated 11:33 pm IST - MADURAI

Farmer Producer Organisations (FPOs) would become revolutionary in terms of price, quality and standards within the next decade, said Chief General Manager, NABARD, Regional Office, Chennai, R. Shankar Narayan.

He was speaking at the valedictory of the 11th edition of Madurai Symposium organised by DHAN Foundation. He urged the formation and strategic initiation of more FPOs in future. It was very much needed to push the value addition of agricultural commodities to benefit the farmers, he said.

Mr. Narayan said that the bottom-up approach, which focused on need-based development and benefits from the expertise of experienced individuals who shared their knowledge and experiences with younger generations, was required for sustainable development.

Youth were moving away from the traditional livelihoods and practices, he said and stressed the importance of bringing them back through the New Social Order and creating awareness. Community mobilisation leads to community resilience, he said.

Mr. Narayan emphasised the importance of bringing the schemes to the community and stressed the need for financial inclusion and literacy with focus on monitoring savings, credit and other financial aspects. He also highlighted the long-standing partnership between NABARD and DHAN Foundation, emphasising the significance of inclusive development.

DHAN Foundation Executive Director M.P. Vasimalai said that all the resolutions should align with the Behaviour Change Communication (BCC) for the days ahead and stressed the importance of publishing the event details and documents.

CEO of Kalanjiam foundation A. Umarani welcomed the gathering and discussed the objective of the symposium ‘Advancing Inclusive Development for a New Social Order’. She said that over 6,500 participants took part in the symposium and 4,500 had attended the event in person. In the past five days, f 44 events, 10 conventions and 34 workshops and seminars were held, she said. Director of DHAN Academy A. Gurunathan proposed the vote of thanks.