FPOs get guidance on services related to agribusiness sector

Madurai District Agriculture Marketing Department and Fortified Agro Producer Confederation, Madurai, organised a programme on guidance for robust development of farmers producers organisations (FPO).

Speaking on the occasion, Deputy Director of Madurai District Agribusiness V. Mercy Jayarani explained the programmes and services related to agribusiness sector. The CEOs and BDOs of District Farmer Producer Organisations were present.

Vice-Principal of Madurai Kamaraj University College Kabilan spoke about the traditional method of keeping cattle that get nourishment from micro-organisms present in agricultural lands, carbon reduction by way of grazing cattle and importance of rearing cattle as it helps in conserving increase biodiversity without breaking the food chain.

Fortified Agro Producer Confederation Directors A.P. Mayandi, K. Tamizharasan, G. Panneer Selvam and S. Gopal explained guidance and service assistance rendered to farmer producers organisations.

They said the Central and State governments were providing many opportunities by way of subsidies, grants and loans with affordable interest for production and investment to all members of Farmer Producer Organisations to expand and flourish. By identifying opportunities like service-oriented activities, production of household goods, training, preparing a subsidy plan for business and providing an opportunity for additional income, the farmer producer company can grow.