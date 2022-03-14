Fourth ‘Uzhavar Sandhai’ to come up at NGO ‘A’ Colony

Collector V. Vishnu laying the foundation stone for the new farmers market at NGO A Colony at Perumalpuram in Palayamkottai on Monday.

March 14, 2022 17:46 IST

It will be ready in 5 months

TIRUNELVELI

The city is all set to get its fourth ‘Uzhavar Sandhai’ at NGO ‘A’ Colony as the farmers’ market already established at Maharaja Nagar, Melapalayam and Kandigaiperi in Tirunelveli Town are transacting roaring business due to excellent patronage by the consumers while ensuring good business for the producers without middlemen.

The fourth ‘Uzhavar Sandhai’ to come-up on 1 acre land adjoining NGO ‘A’ Colony water tank on the busy Jeba Garden – Reddiyarpatti Road at the cost of Rs. 60 lakh with cold storage facility will be ready within five months. It will be the 181 st ‘Uzhavar Sandhai’ in Tamil Nadu after the first farmers’ market was launched at Anna Nagar in Madurai on November 14, 1999 by late Chief Minister M. Karunanidhi.

Since the ‘Uzhavar Sandhai’ is advantageously located at a highly accessible place surrounded by middle and upper-middle class families, which are now depending on the farmers’ market at Maharaja Nagar or Melapalayam, both situated about 5 Km away from this point, the upcoming agro venture is going to be an instant hit, the officials believe.

Laying foundation stone for the upcoming ‘Uzhavar Sandhai’ on Monday along with Palayamkottai MLA M. Abdul Wahab, Mayor P.M. Saravanan and Deputy Mayor K.R. Raju, District Collector V. Vishnu said the ‘Uzhavar Sandhai’, which was announced by the Chief Minister in the Assembly, would be ready within 5 months to receive the buyers. The new farmers’ market that would start functioning with 16 shops initially would be expanded further based on the response from the consumers visiting this market.

“Besides installing digital display board to flash the prices of fruits and vegetables everyday to the consumers coming to this market, CCTV cameras will also be installed to ensure orderliness within the ‘Uzhavar Sandhai’ premises,” Mr. Vishnu informed.

Joint Director of Agriculture Gajendra Pandian, who was present at the function, said his department had formally requested the Tamil Nadu State Transport Corporation to operate buses connecting the upcoming ‘Uzhavar Sandhai’ and the hamlets like Muththur, Sivanthipatti, Ittaeri, Paruththipaadu, Moolaikkaraipatti, Tharuvai, Karungulam, Munneerpallam etc., all producing fruits and vegetables.

Since no fare is being collected from the farmers with identity cards for ferrying their produce to the ‘Uzhavar Sandhai’, the buses to be operated via this market from the villages producing vegetables would be of great help to the farmers and the consumers as well, he said.

“Since the farmers can sell their produce in ‘Uzhavar Sandhai’ only in the price fixed by the Department of Agriculture, an official will be deputed there for monitoring the violations, if any,” Mr. Gajendra Pandian said.

Tirunelveli Corporation Councilors Sahaya Juliet, Ambika, Sangeetha and Gogila Vaani were also present.