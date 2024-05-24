GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Fourth panther caged near Papanasam

Published - May 24, 2024 07:12 pm IST - TIRUNELVELI

The Hindu Bureau

Forest personnel have caged one more stray panther at Anavankudiyiruppu near Papanasam. With this panther caught on Thursday night, the forest personnel have caged four panthers since last Saturday. After the first panther was caged at nearby Vembaiahpuram on last Saturday, the second big cat was caught in the same village on Tuesday night and the third one was caught at Anavankudiyiruppu in the early morning of Wednesday. All the caged panthers were released in the Western Ghats. Since the predation of cattle by the panthers continued even after three big cats were caught, the forest personnel kept ready the cage at Anavankudiyiruppu with the bait, in which the fourth panther was trapped on Thursday night. It was also released in the Western Ghats on Friday.

