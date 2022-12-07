Fourth farmers’ market comes up at NGO Colony   

December 07, 2022 05:45 pm | Updated 05:45 pm IST

TIRUNELVELI

The city received its fourth farmers’ market at NGO ‘A’ Colony here on Wednesday. Farmers’ markets already established at Maharaja Nagar, Melapalayam, both in Palayamkottai, and Kandigaiperi in Tirunelveli Town are transacting good business due to excellent patronage by the consumers while ensuring good market for the producers without middlemen.

Palayamkottai MLA M. Abdul Wahab inaugurated the market.

Mayor P.M. Saravanan, Deputy Mayor K.R. Raju and former Rajya Sabha MP Vijila Sathyananth were present.

The market has come up on one acre of land adjoining NGO ‘A’ Colony water tank on the busy Jeba Garden – Reddiyarpatti Road at a cost of Rs. 45.30 lakh. A cold storage facility is coming up on this premises.

This is the 181 st market in Tamil Nadu.

Since this market is located at a highly accessible place surrounded by middle and upper-middle class families, which depend on the market at Maharaja Nagar or Melapalayam, both situated about 5 km away from this point, the upcoming one is going to be an instant hit, officials believe.

Moreover, the new market is close to villages like Sivanthipatti, Kuththukkal, Muthoor, Krishnapuram, Seythunganallur, Ittaeri, Thaamaraiselvi, Paruththipaadu, Moolaikkaraipatti, Tharuvai, Karungulam, Munneerpallam and a few more nearby villages, all producing vegetables and greens throughout the year. Farmers with identity cards provided by the Department of Agriculture can bring their produce without fare in the Tamil Nadu Transport Corporation buses being operated in the early morning hours either from or via these hamlets.

After Chief Minister M.K. Stalin announced in the Assembly that a market would be established at NGO Colony, foundation stone was laid in March. The new market has started functioning with 16 shops and will be expanded further based on the response from the consumers.

Besides installing digital display board to flash the prices of fruits and vegetables everyday to the consumers coming to this market, CCTV cameras have been installed to ensure orderliness within the premises.

Since the farmers can sell their produce in only at the price fixed by the Department of Agriculture, an official will be deputed there to monitor violations, if any, the officials said.