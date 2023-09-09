Fourth edition of Tharagai Sungudi exhibition

September 09, 2023 06:56 pm | Updated 06:56 pm IST - MADURAI

To promote ‘Sungudi’ weavers, one need not wear exquisite saris every day. There are other ways by which this traditional craftsmanship can be patronised and this is what the fourth edition of Tharagai Sungudi, a social business venture run by like-minded women, showcased at an exhibition held at Urban Spice this weekend.

Having joined hands with M.S. Chellamuthu Trust and Research Foundation, the organisation members not just help in the rehabilitation process of the inmates by teaching them the tie and dye method which is a therapeutic approach but what they gain in the process are value-added Sungudi products that can be used daily.

Many of those who visited the exhibition made a beeline for daintily made potli bags, little pouches, tote bags that displayed the dotted prints in all their fine details and laptop bags that had been made by fingers that had witnessed much mental agony. “These are the items that in a big way are helping not just the artisans but also those who are undergoing mental rehabilitation therapy,” said Sri Devi, one of the organisers.

“This time, Sungudi patterns on linen saris have been a big hit”, Sumathi Rajan, another organiser, said adding that within a day all the linen items had flown off the shelves. In keeping with the changing times, the cluster of artisans in Gandhigram, which the organisation supports, has worked with Chanderi and Maheshwari silk. Thus hanging on the racks were rows of delicate and fine saris in lovely pastel colours proudly flaunting the perfect geometrical dots.

The process also has been a learning experience for these dynamic women. As Sri Devi, put it, earlier on during double-dyeing, there was bleeding of colours. “But now we have almost perfected the art,” she said and showed Sungudi saris in typical ‘Kancheepuram contrast borders’.

Visalakshi, a member of the group, who has done her bachelors in design, is the one who keeps inventing patterns and gives charming names like ‘raindrops’. “The weavers are very motivated and almost every week, they call me up to give them a new pattern to weave,” she said.

For the organisers, success of the event is not being measured by the number of visitors but by the amount of sales that has been generated, which will help the weavers and the rehabilitation of the mentally challenged.

What started as an yearly event in Madurai is now ready to spread its wings and plans are on to hold the show in some other city soon.

