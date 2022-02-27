Fourth check dam across Vaigai river to come up near Arapalayam in Madurai

₹11.98 crore project to recharge ground water for 2 km radius

A fourth check dam across Vaigai river within Madurai city limits will come up near Arapalayam to recharge groundwater around 2 km radius in western parts of the city.

Finance Minister Palanivel Thiaga Rajan, along with Madurai North MLA G. Thalapathi, and District Collector, S. Aneesh Sekhar, took part in the bhoomi puja held for constructing the 320-metre-long check dam, on Sunday.

The 1.20-metre-high new structure will help store 1.36 mcft. As part of the project, protection wall will be constructed for 105 metres.

The work at a cost of ₹11.98 crore has been scheduled to be completed in 18 months. “However, we have planned to complete the works before the onset of North East monsoon,” said a Public Works Department engineer.

PWD has already constructed three check dams across the Vaigai river within the city limits – at Kochadai, near A.V. Bridge and Obulapadithurai.

With Vaigai river not having perennial flow of water, the city areas face groundwater shortage, especially during summer.

To overcome this, the PWD has planned groundwater recharge facilities. Shafts will be sunk in the water spread area, i.e. on the upstream side of the check dam.

The recharge pits, with filtration medium at the top, will have perforated pipelines sunk for a depth of 20 metres. Besides, the project will also improve the quality of groundwater.

Periyar Vaigai Basin Circle Superintending Engineer M. Sugumar, Executive Engineer Anbuselvan, Assistant Executive Engineer, Syed Habeeb and Assistant Engineers C.P. Mohan Kumar and Mayakrishnan, were present on the occasion.