Four years gone, Vembakottai Taluk yet to get treasury office

Virudhunagar

More than four years have passed ever since Vembakottai Taluk was carved out in Virudhunagar district.

Though the district administration was quick enough to provide a new building for Taluk office, the benefit of a newer taluk closer to home has not been fully realized by the people and officials of the taluk.

For, no treasury office for the taluk and the bank for payment of fees through challan has not been set up.

“People who want to pay fees for getting birth and death certificates have to go all the way to treasury office and bank in Sivakasi,” said K.V.K. Raj, president, Guganparai panchayat.

Same is the case with the local people who need to pay fees to State Government account for land survey. They needed to travel at least 15 km for this, he added.

Even revenue officials and officials of Rural Development who need to prepare pay bills need to go only to Sivakasi.

“All the land revenue collected from people is paid only through the Sivakasi treasury at the State Bank of India branch there,” an official said.

Though the new taluk office has enough space for housing the sub-treasury office, it has not come for four long years, complain local people.

An official said that treasury offices have not been allotted for newly-created taluks with the Government moving more towards e-payment.

However, he added that a new branch of State Bank of India, which handles Government bank accounts, will help the local people a lot. People can also make use of e-service centres, he added.