Four wheelchairs given for use of differently abled persons visiting Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court

June 07, 2023 10:27 pm | Updated 10:27 pm IST - MADURAI

The Hindu Bureau

Wheelchairs for the benefit of differently abled people has been provided at the Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court on Wednesday. | Photo Credit: ASHOK R

Four wheelchairs for the use of differently abled persons visiting the Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court were handed over to the CISF Commandant at the court premises on Wednesday. Two wheelchairs were sponsored by Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court Bar Association (MMBA) and two by Justice R. Tharani.

The Administrative Judge of the Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court Justice R. Subramanian and Justice Tharani handed over the wheelchairs to the CISF Commandant in the presence of High Court judges, advocates, other court staff and CISF personnel.

