Four water shed projects inaugurated in Virudhunagar

Four watershed projects have been inaugurated as part of the 39th foundation day of National Bank for Agriculture and Rural Development (NABARD) that falls on July 12.
The projects have been taken up in Kariyapatti, Tiruchuli and Narikudi blocks.
S. Selvaraj, Chief General Manager of NABARD, Tamil Nadu Regional Office, inaugurated the project at Vadakku Puliyampatti through video conference.
The projects will benefit the farming community spread over 4,000 hectares. They are primarily aimed at soil and water conservation and will improve the livelihood of farmers, a statement said.
According to B. Rajasureshwaran, District Development Manager of NABARD, formation of trench cum bund, farm ponds, recharge wells, wasteland development, introduction of alternate varieties of crops are some of the major components of the initiative. The project will be implemented in 430 hectares of land in the first phase with a financial outlay of ₹48.59 lakh and it will be extended to 4,000 hectares in the subsequent phase.
Lead Bank Manager Shanmugavel spoke about scope for credit deepening in the project area.
