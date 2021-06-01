Four units of TTPS shutdown

THOOTHUKUDI

01 June 2021 20:28 IST

Four of the 5 X 210 MW units of Tuticorin Thermal Power Station (TTPS) have been shutdown following a marked drop in demand for power due to lockdown and significant electricity generation by the windmills.

As demand for power peaked over the past few weeks due to the sweltering heat, all five units, each with a capacity of 210 MW, generated 1,050 MW electricity. In the wake of the intensified lockdown due to COVID-19, demand for power dipped suddenly as most of the manufacturing units utilising huge quantum of power remained closed.

Moreover, the westerly winds that used to pave way for wind power generation from May has set in and wind turbines are generating more power. Consequently, power generation in four of the five units of TTPS was stopped on Tuesday and the fifth unit alone was now functioning.

“When the demand goes up, the units will be restarted in phased manner,” sources in the TTPS said.