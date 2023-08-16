ADVERTISEMENT

Four trains cancelled

August 16, 2023 08:12 pm | Updated 08:12 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau

Four trains connecting Kanniyakumari and Rameswaram with Howrah and Bhubaneswar respectively have been cancelled in August due to commissioning of third line between Bhubaneswar -Mancheswar and Haridaspur -Dhanmandal in Khurda Road Railway Division in East Coast Railway.

Train No. 12665 Howrah-Kanniyakumari Superfast Express on August 21 and 28 are fully cancelled.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Train No. 12666 Kanniyakumari-Howarah Express on August 19 and 26 are fully cancelled.

Train No. 20896 Bhubaneswar - Rameswaram Express on August 18 and 25 and Train No. 20895 Rameswaram - Bhubaneswar Express journey commencing on August 20 and 27 are fully cancelled, a statement said.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US