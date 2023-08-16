August 16, 2023 08:12 pm | Updated 08:12 pm IST

Four trains connecting Kanniyakumari and Rameswaram with Howrah and Bhubaneswar respectively have been cancelled in August due to commissioning of third line between Bhubaneswar -Mancheswar and Haridaspur -Dhanmandal in Khurda Road Railway Division in East Coast Railway.

Train No. 12665 Howrah-Kanniyakumari Superfast Express on August 21 and 28 are fully cancelled.

Train No. 12666 Kanniyakumari-Howarah Express on August 19 and 26 are fully cancelled.

Train No. 20896 Bhubaneswar - Rameswaram Express on August 18 and 25 and Train No. 20895 Rameswaram - Bhubaneswar Express journey commencing on August 20 and 27 are fully cancelled, a statement said.