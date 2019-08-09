Four tonnes of plastic seized since ban

The Corporation has so far seized 4,411 kg of banned plastic products ever since the ban came into force on January 1 and imposed a fine of ₹11.67 lakh on violators.
According to Commissioner P. Vijayalakshmi, the Corporation, which had deployed special inspection teams in the four zones, had been conducting surprise checks in business establishments ever since the ban on manufacture, stocking, sale and use of use-and-throw plastic products came into being.
After awareness campaigns were conducted in a sustained fashion, most of the traders had switched over to cloth or paper bags instead of using plastic products, Ms. Vijayalakshmi said in a statement.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Register to The Hindu for free and get unlimited access for 30 days.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Not convinced? Know why you should pay for news.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
Please Email the Editor