Four tonnes of plastic seized since ban

The Corporation has so far seized 4,411 kg of banned plastic products ever since the ban came into force on January 1 and imposed a fine of ₹11.67 lakh on violators.

According to Commissioner P. Vijayalakshmi, the Corporation, which had deployed special inspection teams in the four zones, had been conducting surprise checks in business establishments ever since the ban on manufacture, stocking, sale and use of use-and-throw plastic products came into being.

After awareness campaigns were conducted in a sustained fashion, most of the traders had switched over to cloth or paper bags instead of using plastic products, Ms. Vijayalakshmi said in a statement.