ADVERTISEMENT

Four TASMAC salesmen suspended for selling IMFL bottles at higher rates

June 16, 2023 07:14 pm | Updated 07:15 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau

Four TASMAC salesmen have been suspended from service in Virudhunagar district for selling IMFL bottles at more than the maximum retail price.

In a statement, Virudhunagar Collector said that action has been taken against three more salespersons for the same charge.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

He said that a fine of ₹47,200 has been collected from them.

Mr. Jayaseelan said that three teams have been formed to inspect TASMAC retail shops, FL-2 bars and FL-3 bars. The teams comprise Assistant Commissioner (Excise), Deputy Superintendent of Police (Virudhungar); Regional Manager, Tamil Nadu Civil Supplies Corporation, and DSP, Rajapalayam; and District Manager (TASMAC) and DSP, Sattur.

Based on the teams’ inspection reports, showcause notices have been issued against five FL-2-licenced recreation clubs and one hotel with FL-3 licence for violation of rules.

The Collector warned that TASMAC salespersons would be removed from service and licence of bars would be suspended or cancelled.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US