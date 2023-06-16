June 16, 2023 07:14 pm | Updated 07:15 pm IST

Four TASMAC salesmen have been suspended from service in Virudhunagar district for selling IMFL bottles at more than the maximum retail price.

In a statement, Virudhunagar Collector said that action has been taken against three more salespersons for the same charge.

He said that a fine of ₹47,200 has been collected from them.

Mr. Jayaseelan said that three teams have been formed to inspect TASMAC retail shops, FL-2 bars and FL-3 bars. The teams comprise Assistant Commissioner (Excise), Deputy Superintendent of Police (Virudhungar); Regional Manager, Tamil Nadu Civil Supplies Corporation, and DSP, Rajapalayam; and District Manager (TASMAC) and DSP, Sattur.

Based on the teams’ inspection reports, showcause notices have been issued against five FL-2-licenced recreation clubs and one hotel with FL-3 licence for violation of rules.

The Collector warned that TASMAC salespersons would be removed from service and licence of bars would be suspended or cancelled.

