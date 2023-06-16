HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Four TASMAC salesmen suspended for selling IMFL bottles at higher rates

June 16, 2023 07:14 pm | Updated 07:15 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau

Four TASMAC salesmen have been suspended from service in Virudhunagar district for selling IMFL bottles at more than the maximum retail price.

In a statement, Virudhunagar Collector said that action has been taken against three more salespersons for the same charge.

He said that a fine of ₹47,200 has been collected from them.

Mr. Jayaseelan said that three teams have been formed to inspect TASMAC retail shops, FL-2 bars and FL-3 bars. The teams comprise Assistant Commissioner (Excise), Deputy Superintendent of Police (Virudhungar); Regional Manager, Tamil Nadu Civil Supplies Corporation, and DSP, Rajapalayam; and District Manager (TASMAC) and DSP, Sattur.

Based on the teams’ inspection reports, showcause notices have been issued against five FL-2-licenced recreation clubs and one hotel with FL-3 licence for violation of rules.

The Collector warned that TASMAC salespersons would be removed from service and licence of bars would be suspended or cancelled.

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.