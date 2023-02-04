Four Sri Lankan Tamils reach Dhanushkodi islet

February 04, 2023 07:02 pm | Updated 07:02 pm IST - RAMESWARAM

After a long pause, a family comprising four members from Jaffna in Sri Lanka reached the Dhanushkodi here late on Friday night.

Marine Police said that the family had reportedly hired a boat after paying ₹ 2 lakh (Sri Lankan rupee) and 100 litres of kerosene to the boat operator through an agent in the island nation. They were dropped somewhere near Mukundarayar Chatram. Following information from the local fishermen, the police brought them to Mandapam station.

After interrogation, the refugees identified as Jeya Parameswaran (43), Malini Devi (42), Tamizhini (12) and Madavan (7) were handed over to the officials at the rehabilitation centre, Mandapam.

They had boarded at an undisclosed destination in Sri Lanka and alighted somewhere near Othapatti south beach near Mukundarayar Chatram in Indian waters.

Since it was dark, they were unable to identify the spot correctly, a police officer said. According to the officers, Parameswaran had reportedly claimed that life was miserable in Sri Lanka and without job, he was unable to survive following the economic crisis. Hence, he had decided to sell off his belongings and with the money he could manage to rise, hired the boat to reach India.

Since last March, when the crisis loomed large, Sri Lankan Tamils started leaving the island nation and reached Dhanushkodi. Though the Union government had not spelt out the exact status of the refugees, the Tamil Nadu government had decided to provide them with shelter and food, officials said.

A total of 223 refugees were staying at the rehabilitation centre, officials added.