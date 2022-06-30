Four Sri Lankan refugees arrive at Dhanushkodi

With this, the total number of refugees has touched 96, say officials

Four more persons, including a child and a woman, reached Dhanushkodi from Sri Lanka on an illegal vessel in the early hours of Thursday.

Fishermen in Arichalmunai said they had spotted four people stranded in Manal Thidai near Arichalmunai and helped them reach Mandapam. The Marine Police interrogated the four persons and identified them as Dominic, 42, Sudarshini, 37, Anojan Fernando, 6, and Mahendran, 50. They were from Jaffna and Killinochi district, the police said.

In a brief chat with reporters, the refugees said that even after giving money, they were unable to get essential goods from shops sometimes. By selling all the wares and home needs to neighbours, we managed to raise money and decided to reach Indian shores for safety,” they said.

The refugees (Dominic and his wife Sudarshini) claimed to have paid ₹3 lakh to the boatmen in Jaffna and Mahendran said he had coughed up ₹1 lakh to reach the Manal Thidai from Killinochi district.

After examining them, the officials said, they were handed over to the Special Refugee Centre, Mandapam. With the arrival of these four, the total number of refugees rose to 96, they added.