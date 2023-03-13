ADVERTISEMENT

Four spotted deer fatally hit by train near Manamadurai

March 13, 2023 08:15 pm | Updated 08:15 pm IST - MANAMADURAI

The Hindu Bureau

In a tragic incident, four spotted deer were fatally hit by a speeding express train while crossing the rail track near here in the early hours of Monday.

On receiving information, Forest Department officials from Manamadurai rushed to the spot. Preliminary inquiries revealed that Kanniyakumari-Rameswaram Express hit the deer at around 3.30 a.m. The officials shifted the carcasses for a post-mortem examination.

The people in the area said deer and other animals in the nearby forests would move in groups to Rajakambiram and Kattikulam tanks to drink water in the early morning hours. With summer setting in, the animals had to go towards the Vaigai water course as many of the tanks were dry. The officials should take immediate steps to provide water inside the forests to avert such incidents in the summer, they added.

A Forest Department official said there were provisions in the forests to fill water in waterbodies, but the waterbodies had either dried up fast or the water was insufficient for the animals. Hence, they moved out of the forests and got hit by trains while crossing the track, he added.

