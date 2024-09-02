Four southern districts receive urea stocks for pisanam paddy season

With farmers set to start their pisanam paddy season operations in the first or second week of October with the northeast monsoon starting at the same time, the four southern districts have received 1,224 tonnes of urea.

Paddy will be raised on 84,000 acres – 40,000 acres in combined Tirunelveli and Tenkasi districts and 44,000 acres in Thoothukudi district – during the pisanam season every year, if the northeast monsoon brings bountiful rainfall to the southern districts. If the Papanasam and Manimuthar dams get decent inflow, the crop would be cultivated on the target area of 84,000 acres and the area of cultivation would come down if the monsoon plays truant with farmers.

Even though the Tirunelveli and Thoothukudi districts received good rainfall in the last northeast monsoon between October last week and November-end, the mid-December downpour and consequent flooding wiped out the standing paddy in most of the places. And, farmers suffered huge crop loss and paddy growers in a few areas are yet to get the crop loss insurance benefits as the survey was not done properly in their fields.

This year, farmers, anticipating good rainfall during the northeast monsoon, are hopeful of starting their operations in the first two weeks of October even as the Department of Agriculture has started stocking up inputs in sufficient quantity in its depots and in private traders’ shops.

As Madras Fertilizer Ltd.’s urea meant for Tirunelveli, Thoothukudi, Tenkasi, and Kanniyakumari districts arrived at Gangaikondan Good Shed on Monday, the chemical nutrient was unloaded and sent to the beneficiary districts. While Tirunelveli district got 337.50 tonnes, 447.75 tonnes of urea was sent to Tenkasi district. Thoothukudi and Kanniyakumari districts received 276.75 tonnes and 162 tonnes respectively to be sold to farmers in time for pisanam season, which is also known as kumba poo season in Kanniyakumari district.

Assistant Director of Agriculture (Quality Control) Chandra Bose, Additional Manager (Sales) Govindaraj and Regional Manager S. Gowthaman of Madras Fertilizer Ltd. received urea and despatched the consignments to the districts.

“The Primary Agriculture Cooperative Banks and the private fertilizer stockists will sell the urea, di-ammonium-phosphate and super phosphate to farmers, who can buy the chemical nutrients by producing their Aadhaar card in the PACB and in private shops,” said Joint Director of Agriculture (In-Charge) G. Krishnakumar.