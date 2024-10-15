ADVERTISEMENT

Four sentenced to life imprisonment in murder case

Published - October 15, 2024 06:51 pm IST - THOOTHUKUDI

The Hindu Bureau

The First Additional District Court in Thoothukudi on Tuesday sentenced four persons to life imprisonment for murdering a person in Tiruchendur due to previous enmity.

Judge M. Thandavan sentenced T. Kesavan, T. Muthuselvam, R. Sivaperumal and M. Muthuraja to life imprisonment and imposed a fine of ₹5,000 each.

The case of the prosecution was that in 2012, M. Saravanan of Rani Maharajapuram near Tiruchendur wanted to start a salon in the area. However, this was opposed by Kesavan, a resident of the same locality. Kesavan and his accomplices attacked Saravanan due to the move to open the salon.

In 2019, Kesavan and his accomplices hacked Saravanan’s brother M. Velkumar to death. Saravanan lodged a police complaint. In 2022, taking into account that Saravanan was to testify in the murder case, Kevasan and his accomplices hacked Saravanan to death near a tea stall. Kurumbur police had registered a case.

